Vernon apartments reach new Heights

Creekview Heights has 216 units in three buildings that actually opened in July 2020, but representatives celebrated more than a year later

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming pays thanks to Skyline Living and Highstreet Ventures for their work in building three rental apartment facilities with 216 total units that opened in Vernon’s north end on Deleenheer Road July 20, but the grand opening was held Tuesday, Sept. 28. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

They weren’t at the grand opening, welcome to the neighbourhood party.

But tenants have flocked to one of Vernon’s newest housing developments.

The three-building, 216-unit Creekside Heights rental apartments on Deleenheer Road, off 20th Street in Vernon’s north end, was officially opened Tuesday, Sept. 28, by Vernon mayor Victor Cumming and representatives of the developer, Guelph-based Skyline Living, and the builder, Highstreet Ventures of Kelowna.

A few tenants did pop by to say hello and enjoy some delicious snacks from Vernon’s Gumtree Catering, but many were not invited because of COVID-protocols.

Cumming was impressed by the speed of construction as the buildings went up over the past two years in complicated times.

“We have lots of projects in Vernon as we’re growing fairly rapidly, and there’s usually a gap between the proposed timeline and actual timeline,” said Cumming. “On this project, the actual timeline matched quite closely to the proposed timeline.”

The buildings opened in July 2020. They feature one- and two-bedroom apartments, each with in-suite laundry, modern finishes, and a private balcony or patio.

There is also a special amenities area in one building which is for use for all three buildings and all tenants with a kitchen, lounge and gymnasium.

“The community is built by the people in it and throughout COVID many tenants enjoyed our virtual events like pilates classes, trivia nights, macrame classes and the list goes on,” said Skyline vice-president B.J. Santavy. “As restrictions continue to loosen, we look forward to in-person social events that will be hosted and facilitated by our on-site team. Tenants will be urged to collaborate and make suggestions as to what events they’d like such as beer and wine tasting, potlucks, cooking classes and book clubs to name a few ideas.”

Vernon has been a popular spot for Skyline Living.

“We’ve got two other small buildings within the city limits, it’s been wonderful and we’re looking forward to doing more business here,” said Matthew Organ, president of Skyline Apartments.

“We appreciate the mixed values of community and quality and building and price point,” added Mayor Cumming. “It’s a complicated mix to do and you have to do it well. We really appreciate it being done during the last two-and-a-half years when it was a very complicated time to construct.”

