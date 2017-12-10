Vehicle with dog inside stolen from Oliver gas station

A black Honda CRV was stolen from the Oliver Chevron early Sunday morning and the owners dog was inside.

Grace Van Hove said at approximately 5:45 a.m. the vehicle, a 2001 black Honda CRV with licence plate 058 MBX, was stolen. Inside was the owners dog, a black Yorki/Shih Tzu mix. The dog is described as being approximately 11 pounds and was wearing a red sweater with word ‘security’ written on the back in white. The dog did not have a collar on and answers to the name Mia.

Van Hove said the phone belonging to the owner of the vehicle was also inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact the Oliver RCMP detachment at 250-498-3422.