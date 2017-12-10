Vehicle with dog inside stolen from Oliver gas station

A black Honda CRV was stolen from the Oliver Chevron early Sunday morning

A black Honda CRV was stolen from the Oliver Chevron early Sunday morning and the owners dog was inside.

Grace Van Hove said at approximately 5:45 a.m. the vehicle, a 2001 black Honda CRV with licence plate 058 MBX, was stolen. Inside was the owners dog, a black Yorki/Shih Tzu mix. The dog is described as being approximately 11 pounds and was wearing a red sweater with word ‘security’ written on the back in white. The dog did not have a collar on and answers to the name Mia.

Van Hove said the phone belonging to the owner of the vehicle was also inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact the Oliver RCMP detachment at 250-498-3422.

Previous story
Power outage in Southeast Kelowna
Next story
Site C decision coming Monday

Just Posted

Bed and Breakfast won’t return to Lake Country

After burning down in July, the owners are selling the A&S Lakeview property

RCMP hunt for suspect in West Kelowna bank robbery

Suspect used a note and fled bank Saturday with an undisclosed amount of cash

International Arts Festival returns to Kelowna

Living Things is a month-long festival with live performances by artists from around the world

Legion bell prank hits sour note

Anger erupts after Summerland Legion member removes bell from Peachland Legion

How to go green this Christmas

The Recycling Council of British Columbia (RCBC) has ideas to turn your celebration green

1,290 toys donated for Kelowna Christmas campaign

Toys were donated during the annual Tiny Tim Breakfast

Vehicle with dog inside stolen from Oliver gas station

A black Honda CRV was stolen from the Oliver Chevron early Sunday morning

Team Canada loses 5-2 over the Czech Republic at World Junior A Challenge

Vees’ Tychonick drops in one of Team Canada West’s pair of goals

Site C decision coming Monday

Premier John Horgan to announce fate of dam project at B.C. legislature

PIGS bring Pink Floyd sound to Kelowna

Victoria band pays tribute to iconic British band on Feb. 10 at Mary Irwin Theatre

Letter: Another flagger dies; when will you slow down?

You have all seen our signs, trucks and my favorite our cones. Why don’t you slow down?

Kelowna-developed technology to be unveiled at Summerhill

Kelowna winery and tech company introduces new technology for phone or tablet

Gender, Indigenous, immigrant issues priorities for B.C. human rights commission: report

Delta-North MLA Ravi Kahlon outlined 25 recommendations

California couple name daughter after Revelstoke

Revy Elle Atashroo was born on Nov. 27. Her name honours the town her parents loved exploring.

Most Read