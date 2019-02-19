Vehicle located in 2018 Shuswap abduction attempt

Chase RCMP say car used has since been sold, suspect still at large

Chase RCMP have not yet arrested a suspect in the attempted abduction of a teenage girl a year ago.

About 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 last year, a 14-year-old girl got off a school bus in the Martin Prairie Road area near Pritchard and was approached by a man driving a maroon-coloured, four-door car with a black hood.

The girl told police the man told her he was there to pick her up. The girl declined the ride and the man forcefully told her to get into the vehicle. Thinking quickly, the girl ran to a nearby residence and the man left the area.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP reported Tuesday of this week that about three or four months ago, the car, quite a distinct one, was spotted.

Related: Description provided of man, vehicle in Chase abduction attempt

He said officers followed up and the car had been sold since so they couldn’t determine who might have been driving it a year ago. Also, the people involved didn’t match the description of the suspect.

“I think we had the right car but we didn’t have the right guy,” Kennedy explained.

The suspect was described as approximately 40 years old, Caucasian with a balding hairline and dark-coloured hair on the sides of his head with sideburns which extended to his moustache and a goatee.

Following the attempted abduction, teachers at Chase Secondary spoke to students about safety measures, such as walking in pairs, not walking with earbuds and remaining aware of their surroundings.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Ammonia leak shuts down curling club in Nelson
Next story
B.C. man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Just Posted

Kelowna Yacht Club announces new board members

The Kelowna Yacht Club enters its 74th year

Lake Country council looks to enforce pool construction

Council agreed to give the first three readings to a new building permit

Okanagan business offers text to apply feature

Home Depot looking to fill 109 positions in Kelowna, Kamloops, Westbank and Vernon

Alleged Kelowna pimp pleads guilty to several charges

Rypiak will be sentenced in April.

Vehicle flips into ditch in West Kelowna

Highway 97 in West Kelowna is reduced to one lane northbound

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Remembering Nirvana on Cobain’s 52 birthday

Nirvana played one show in Victoria on March 8, 1991 at the Forge

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

One man is still stuck after avalanche on south coast

Most Read