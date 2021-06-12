Crash north of Enderby knocks out power, slows Highway 97A traffic

A witness shared images of a medical helicopter landing at the scene

A serious vehicle crash north of Enderby has reduced Highway 97A to single-lane alternating traffic Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place between Old Salmon Arm Road and Salts Road, just north of the North Enderby Timber saw mill, AIMRoads stated in a tweet at 2:47 p.m. June 12.

One witness shared images of a medical helicopter landing at the scene.

The crash has knocked out power in the area: 335 customers are blacked out from the Grandview Bench area to Enderby’s north end. BC Hydro confirms the outage cause is related to the vehicle crash, and crews are on site with power expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

Residents in the area reported traffic bring turned around 3 p.m., around the time the medical helicopter landed at the scene.

No reports of injuries or details of the incident have been reported at this time.

“Its a really bad accident, drove past it just after it happened,” one person posted in the Happens in Enderby, Stays… Facebook group.

Traffic is reportedly being rerouted to Deep Creek and Back Enderby roads. Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control, with the next DriveBC update to come at 7 p.m.

Updates will be shared here as more information becomes available.

Brendan Shykora

motor vehicle crash