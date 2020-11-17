Southbound lanes open after vehicle flips on Coquihalla

UPDATE: 3:42 p.m.
Traffic is flowing again in the southbound lanes of the Coquihalla.
A tow truck arrived on Highway 5 near Zopkios about 2:45 p.m. to tow the flipped vehicle from the scene.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.
—————
Southbound traffic is blocked on the Coquihalla near Zopkios following a vehicle incident.
It appears a vehicle flipped onto its side near the Zopkios Rest Area. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the incident, that took place about 1 p.m., Tuesday.
Drivers are warned to expect delays.
Highway 5 is reportedly slushy with wet flurries near the summit.
More to come.
