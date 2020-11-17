Vehicle flips on Coquihalla. Image: DriveBC

Vehicle flips on Coquihalla. Image: DriveBC

Southbound lanes open after vehicle flips on Coquihalla

Southbound traffic is blocked due to a vehicle incident

UPDATE: 3:42 p.m.

Traffic is flowing again in the southbound lanes of the Coquihalla.

A tow truck arrived on Highway 5 near Zopkios about 2:45 p.m. to tow the flipped vehicle from the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

—————

Southbound traffic is blocked on the Coquihalla near Zopkios following a vehicle incident.

It appears a vehicle flipped onto its side near the Zopkios Rest Area. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the incident, that took place about 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Drivers are warned to expect delays.

Highway 5 is reportedly slushy with wet flurries near the summit.

More to come.

READ MORE: WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two stolen vehicles in North Okanagan lands West Kelowna man in cuffs
Next story
18 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Just Posted

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
18 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Two stolen vehicles in North Okanagan lands West Kelowna man in cuffs

Collaboration between Vernon, Salmon Arm and Chase detachments results in arrest

Vehicle flips on Coquihalla. Image: DriveBC
Southbound lanes open after vehicle flips on Coquihalla

Southbound traffic is blocked due to a vehicle incident

Harry Robinson is one of several local Indigenous authors who will be featured during the fall season of the Okanagan Online Book Club. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo)
Okanagan book club opens new chapter of Indigenous history

Online club features six Indigenous books and authors

Morgan Rauscher, Biz-Tech Innovator, artist and educator, will be the first in the virtual UBCO Lecture Series Nov. 26 from 6-8 p.m. As demonstrated by a student in the photo, Rauscher is known for his Art-Bot. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Biz-Tech innovator rescheduled for UBC Okanagan series

Vernon Public Art Gallery presents virtual lecture series

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Big White Ski Resort currently has an alpine snow base of 60 centimetres. (Contributed) Big White Ski Resort has an alpine base of 170 cm of snow. (Contributed)
Big White Ski Resort set to open early

Pass holders will now be able to hit the mountain on Nov. 19

Mare McHale is a student at Okanagan College. (Contributed)
Okanagan College student hits the books after writing a book

Mare McHale published a book in January of this year about her family’s journey over the last five years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Clive Callaway and Cathryn Rankin who rent a secondary suite at their Gardom Lake home hope that a frustrating experience they had with tenants during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to changes to regulations around rental units. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Obsever)
COVID-19 eviction freeze leaves Shuswap landlords cold

Clive Callaway and Cathryn Rankin are out more than $4,000 after frustrating experience

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

Most Read