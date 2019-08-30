UPDATE: Vehicle fire on Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country extinguished

UPDATE: 6:08 p.m.
Traffic is still slow going on Highway 97 going south.
The vehicle caught fire just before 5 p.m. and has since been extinguished.
A tow truck is at the scene to clear things up.
A vehicle fire between Predator Ridge Resort and Winfield is causing severe traffic delays on Highway 97 going south.
Crews are on the scene responding to the fire.
A reporter is headed to the location of the incident.
More to come.
