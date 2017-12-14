Vehicle fire in Kelowna quarry

A thick column of smoke rose above a Kelowna neighbourhood as a semi trailer in a Stewart Road quarry burned.
Kelowna Fire Department was called to the scene at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Concern had to do with the fire’s proximity to incendiary material, though it didn’t appear to be a threat of spreading.
Crews are on scene now and got the upper hand on the fire within an hour. More to follow.
To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.