Scenic Road is closed at Glenmore Road while emergency crews are on scene

Scenic Road is closed at Glenmore Road due to a vehicle fire.

A black Dodge Ram burst into flames at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

RCMP and firefighters responded to the incident. No one was hurt in the fire, but it’s unclear how the blaze started.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames, however, the road will remain closed until the scene has been cleared.

