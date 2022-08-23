Crash near Spall Road. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

Crash near Spall Road. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

Vehicle crashes off Highway 97 onto sidewalk in Kelowna

The incident happened near the pedestrian overpass

A medical emergency might have sent one vehicle off Highway 97, up onto the sidewalk and into a fence, Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near the pedestrian overpass at Spall Road and Highway 97 at about 7:45 a.m.

The right lane of Highway 97 headed southbound is closed while emergency crews are on scene.

Traffic doesn’t appear to be impacted.

Two ambulances, a fire truck and RCMP remain on scene.

Crash near Spall Road. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

Crash near Spall Road. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

READ MORE: ‘Save it or pave it’: Councillor chimes in on future of Kelowna Springs golf course

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. wildfires: 215 fires burning, 72 of them out of control
Next story
Peachland business owner looking to zip into new adventure on council

Just Posted

Proposed site for Wild Things Rehabilitation Society. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council wild about animal rehab

Kevin Bennett has declared his candidacy for Peachland council. (Photo/Kevin Bennett vote4peachland.ca)
Peachland business owner looking to zip into new adventure on council

Crash near Spall Road. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)
Vehicle crashes off Highway 97 onto sidewalk in Kelowna

(Photo - @THR/Twitter)
Morning Start: Will Ferrell