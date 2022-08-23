Vehicle crashes off Highway 97 onto sidewalk in Kelowna

The incident happened near the pedestrian overpass

A medical emergency might have sent one vehicle off Highway 97, up onto the sidewalk and into a fence, Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near the pedestrian overpass at Spall Road and Highway 97 at about 7:45 a.m.

The right lane of Highway 97 headed southbound is closed while emergency crews are on scene.

Traffic doesn’t appear to be impacted.

Two ambulances, a fire truck and RCMP remain on scene.

Crash near Spall Road. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

Breaking – A vehicle has drove off the road and into the bottom of the bridge at Harvey and Parkinson in #Kelowna. Emergency vehicles are in the right lane heading southbound @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/OTW2nnNmhJ — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 23, 2022

