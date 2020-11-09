Vehicle crashes into pole near Lake Country

Traffic is slowing going near Commonwealth Road

A single-vehicle crash is causing delays on Highway 97 near Lake Country.

According to a witness a vehicle crashed into a pole about 5:15 p.m., Monday.

Traffic is backed up in both directions near Commonwealth Road.

Roadways in the Okanagan are plagued with crashes after snow starting falling Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada is forecasting 5 to 10 cm of snow overnight.

Two vehicles crashed along Highway 33 headed towards Black Mountain, about 5:45 p.m.

In the Joe Rich area at least three vehicles skidded off the road on Goudie, Monday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist, the snow is expected to end late Tuesday morning with temperatures heating-up a little, but not enough to melt the snow.

