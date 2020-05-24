The Vancouver Foundation is offering up to $500 in grants for Okanagan-Shuswap residents and businesses to help with projects related to physical and social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Vancouver Foundation photo)

Vancouver Foundation grants benefit Okanagan-Shuswap residents

Grants of up to $500 available for ideas that connect people socially or involve sharing skills

A grants program from the Vancouver Foundation is available for North Okanagan-Shuswap residents.

Responsive Neighbourhood Small Grants offers grants of up to $500 for projects that connect people socially or involve sharing skills or talents with each other during this time of physical distancing.

You can learn more and apply at neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca.

This program builds on the Vancouver Foundation’s existing Neighbourhood Small Granting and expands to other areas of the province.

The grants are open to applications from individuals – different from most Foundation grants, this one is not open to not organizations -charities/non-profits – or businesses.

Take a quick look at the website to get an idea of the scope of the program.

For many, this is the first grant people are applying for. Most start off with a general idea of what they want to do but wonder how to put the details down on paper. Or they might be unsure if what they’re doing is allowed.

Be sure to read through the Eligibility & FAQs page first before submitting your application.

Grant requests can be for up to $500 per project. If your project involves skill-sharing, you may pay out an honorarium of up to $350.

Vancouver Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to creating healthy, vibrant and livable communities across BC. Since 1943, in partnership with its donors, they have distributed more than $1 billion to charities. From arts and culture to the environment, health and social development, education, medical research and more, we exist to make meaningful and lasting improvements to communities in BC.

Neighbourhood Small Grants was created by Vancouver Foundation through local partnerships to builds community and strengthen connections right where people live.

READ MORE: Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weekly roundup: Restaurants reopen, no date for murder trial, Kelowna patio expansion revealed
Next story
Ex-BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver says province came close to early election

Just Posted

ChargerQuest expands its EV charging network into Kelowna

The new stations can be found at Manteo Beach Resort and the Eldorado Hotel

Weekly roundup: Restaurants reopen, no date for murder trial, Kelowna patio expansion revealed

A look at the top stories of the week

Kelowna resident warns North Glenmore community of active thieves in the area

Two thieves stole a pontoon boat from a residence on May 23

A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

B.C.’s top doctor says that what health officials have learned this round will guide response in future

COVID-19 ‘not a death sentence’ says Penticton woman after seeing senior mother recover

Cancer, blindness, a fractured hip, dementia, and COVID-19 not enough to bring Betty Jukes down

LIVE: Procession to honour Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey comes to Halifax

Snowbirds service member died in a crash in Kamloops one week ago

One man dead after standoff with Chilliwack RCMP

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the RCMP’s role in the death

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

B.C. employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

A survey found 75 per cent of businesses worry about attracting customers

Vancouver Foundation grants benefit Okanagan-Shuswap residents

Grants of up to $500 available for ideas that connect people socially or involve sharing skills

Ex-BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver says province came close to early election

Disagreement centred on the LNG Canada project in northern B.C.

Water quality advisory rescinded for Central Okanagan system

Turbidity levels improve enough to rescind advisory issued for Killiney Beach system May 11

Canada’s NHL teams offer options to season-ticket holders

Canadian teams are offering refunds, but also are pushing a number of incentives to let them keep the money

UPDATE: Two sent to hospital following Okanagan highway accident

Drivers in head-on collision air-lifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Most Read