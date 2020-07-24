Vancouver food trucks to roll through Kelowna as part of Drive-Thru Food Fest

The event will take place on Aug. 1 and 2 at Prospera Place in Kelowna

Kelowna residents will be able to get a taste of Vancouver without leaving their vehicle when the Drive-Thru Food Fest hits Prospera Place in August.

On Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2, the organizers of the popular Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will host the Drive-Thru in the parking lot of Prospera Place from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Drive-Thru will boast three food trucks from the Okanagan and three from the Greater Vancouver Area.

The lineup consists of:

Fried Chicken

Surfside California – Local

Lemon Heaven – Local

Ogo Pogo Mini Donuts – Local

Reel Mac & Cheese

The Burger Joint

The event will also feature a take-out section for non-drivers where people can order in advance and have it delivered. There will be a limit to 10 people at the take-out window.

READ MORE: Tickets for Dream Lottery include homes in Okanagan

READ MORE: Kelowna hockey celebrities aim to hit a home run for JoeAnna’s House

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter