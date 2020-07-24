Vancouver food trucks to roll through Kelowna as part of Drive-Thru Food Fest

Kelowna residents will be able to get a taste of Vancouver without leaving their vehicle when the Drive-Thru Food Fest hits Prospera Place in August.
On Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2, the organizers of the popular Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will host the Drive-Thru in the parking lot of Prospera Place from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Drive-Thru will boast three food trucks from the Okanagan and three from the Greater Vancouver Area.
The lineup consists of:
- Fried Chicken
- Surfside California – Local
- Lemon Heaven – Local
- Ogo Pogo Mini Donuts – Local
- Reel Mac & Cheese
- The Burger Joint
The event will also feature a take-out section for non-drivers where people can order in advance and have it delivered. There will be a limit to 10 people at the take-out window.