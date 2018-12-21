Vancouver Career College ending operations at current location in Kelowna

A decision will be made in January if the college will leave the city entirely

Vancouver Career College will be moving from its location on Pandosy Avenue in early January. Whether or not it moves out of Kelowna remains to be seen.

Cannabis store applications have been received by the city for the college’s current location.

In July, Edward Jonathan, regional vice-president for Vancouver Career College, said the college is discontinuing new student enrolment and stopped the two-year Registered Massage Therapy program, but still has about 60 students finishing their programs. Roughly 38 people were registered for the RMT course.

The college is moving its location due to safety concerns the college has with the homeless shelter operating across the street, he said, in an interview at the time.

The homeless shelter was originally a winter emergency facility, but in March it was announced the shelter would continue its operations for another year.

READ MORE: Vancouver Career College cuts courses after homeless shelter remains in Kelowna

Melissa Davis, manager of communications with the college, said a decision will be made in January whether the college will continue to operate in Kelowna, or if it will close.

“We are still actively looking for another location,” she said. “Regardless of whether it’s a move or closure, all students will be taught out, all students will complete their practicum… a closure would (mean completion of lessons for already registered students.)”

A student was frustrated with the lack of communication she received about the RMT program’s closure in June, saying how orientation classes had been ongoing just prior to the college’s announcement and that the announcement came out of the blue. The classes had also originally been postponed.

“We were ready to go, we were just waiting for September. It’s not like people were in the process of applying. The class was full,” Jordyn Martindale, who was registered for the RMT program, said. “My main question was if you knew about this in April, why did it take you to June to tell us?”

