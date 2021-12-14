The City of Kelowna’s vaccination mandate for its employees came into effect on Dec. 14, 2021. (File photo)

The City of Kelowna’s vaccination mandate for its employees came into effect on Dec. 14, 2021. (File photo)

Vaccine mandate for City of Kelowna employees now in effect

As of Dec. 14, communications manager said 98 per cent of staff meet vaccination policy requirements

Kelowna’s vaccination mandate for city employees is now in place.

As of Dec. 14, the city announced all its staff are either fully vaccinated or have been placed on an unpaid leave of absence.

Kelowna Communications Manager Tom Wilson said all municipal services will continue as usual; 98 per cent of staff meet the city’s vaccination requirements.

Those who don’t have been placed on unpaid leave. Protective Services Director Stu Leatherdale said if those on unpaid leave receive full vaccination within the next three months, they will be allowed to return to work.

City Manager Doug Gilchrist said the city doesn’t want to see staff leave. However, he said Kelowna “remains confident that vaccination, along with our many other pandemic safety measures, help ensure our staff are safe at work and residents can confidently receive the services they need.”

