A Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Shuswap Station #106 crew responded to a report of a safety flare going up on Shuswap Lake near Copper Island. (File photo)

Use of safety flares prompt search on Shuswap Lake

Marine search and rescue crew finds boat unoccupied, no one in distress

Salmon Arm RCMP offered advice on the use of on-water distress signals after police and Shuswap search and rescue groups responded to a report of flares going up near Copper Island.

On July 12, officers from Salmon Arm and crews of Shuswap Search and Rescue and Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCM SAR) volunteers responded to a report from Blind Bay of distress flares that had possibly been deployed from a boat on Shuswap Lake west of Copper Island.

After emergency services began their response, a small boat was seen leaving the area.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the RCMSAR crew arrived to find the boat unoccupied and not taking on water.

“It appeared everyone was OK at the time,” said West who offered the following regarding the use of distress flares:

• If you are in distress on the water, use all distress mechanisms at your disposal;

• If you are rescued as a result of a distress beacon of any kind, call the RCMP and let them know you’re safely off the lake.

“In letting us know you are OK we can scale down our response and check in with you,” said West.

RCMP

