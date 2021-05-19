In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83's Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Upgrades roll in for Okanagan schools

Vernon, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan and Shuswap provincial funds set for capital projects

Okanagan students will be breathing a little easier, riding smoother and enjoying some upgrades at school next year.

Provincial capital project funds are rolling in for the 2021/22 school year, with the Vernon School District gaining the largest share.

More than $4 million is allocated for SD 22 for the following:

• HVAC upgrades at Clarence Fulton and Charles Bloom secondary schools

• Roofing upgrades at Ellison Elementary

• Building envelope upgrades at Lavington Elementary

• Five new buses

READ MORE: Okanagan schools shifting gears to electric buses

The Central Okanagan School District is getting $3.68 million:

• HVAC upgrades at KLO Middle, Peachland Elementary and South Rutland Elementary

• Energy systems upgrades at Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary

• One new bus

Okanagan Skaha School District has $3.37 million on tap:

• HVAC upgrades at Summerland Secondary, Summerland Middle

• HVAC upgrades at Summerland Middle School

• One new bus

More than $2.8 million is coming for the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District:

• HVAC upgrades at Eagle River Secondary, Salmon Arm Secondary – Sullivan

• Energy systems upgrades at Falkland Elementary, South Canoe Elementary

• Three new buses

The Revelstoke School District has more than $1 million on route for:

• Interior construction at Arrow Heights Elementary

• LED lighting upgrades at Arrow Heights Elementary

• One new bus

“With over 1,500 public schools throughout our province, maintaining and improving our facilities is a critical priority to ensure students are learning in healthy, efficient and positive environments, no matter where they live,” Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said.

“From ventilation and heating to energy efficiency and lighting, increased maintenance funding allows districts to tackle immediate priorities and focus on providing the best learning experience possible for every B.C. student.”

READ MORE: Vernon school trustee candidates face off in forum

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial GovernmentSchools

Previous story
Enderby clean-up challenge back with pandemic-friendly format

Just Posted

In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83's Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Upgrades roll in for Okanagan schools

Vernon, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan and Shuswap provincial funds set for capital projects

Enderby’s annual Clean-Up Challenge will use a self-guided format this year in keeping with COVID-19 public health guidelines. The challenge will take place Saturday, May 29, 2021. (File photo)
Enderby clean-up challenge back with pandemic-friendly format

This year’s self-guided Clean-Up Challenge to beautify the city will take place Saturday, May 29

Okanagan Landing Bench Road will be closed between Okanagan Landing Road and Bench Row Road Wednesday, May 19, from 7:30 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. for maintenance and line painting. (City of Vernon graphic)
Vernon road to close for eight hours

Okanagan Landing Bench Road will be shut between Bench Row Road and Okanagan Landing Road Wednesday, May 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vernon Pickleball Association members Rob Irving, from left, Myron Hocevar, Don Friesen and Ian Phillips flank Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming, centre, inside the newly roofed Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex at Marshall Fields. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon pickleball group raises new roof on complex

Vernon Pickleball Association’s Okanagan Wealth Advisors complex available now for year-round play

Lake Country’s Airport Inn may become the future site of long-term rental housing. (File photo)
Rumours persist long-term rentals slated for Lake Country Airport Inn site

Sale of controversial highway-side accommodation not final, no development permit application applied for - yet

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)
Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested as RCMP begin to enforce injunction

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fire

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

WorkSafe BC is out in the Interior making sure wineries, cideries and breweries are adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. (File photo)
WorkSafe visiting Interior wineries, cideries and breweries ahead of tourist tasting season

40 field inspections and 35 consultations are expected over next few weeks

B.C. RCMP released these two photos of Erick Fryer (left) and Carlo Fryer (right). The two brothers from Kamloops were found dead near a remote road in Naramata May 10, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Slain Kamloops brothers found near Penticton not likely connected to recent B.C. gang wars: RCMP

Police confirm the bodies found near Naramata as Erick Fryer, 29, and Carlo Fryer, 31

Several RCMP cruisers stationed out front of Kelowna’s Global Fitness following a shooting on the morning of Monday, March 29. The shooting was later revealed to be gang-related. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
B.C.’s top gangs are operating in Kelowna: RCMP

‘We have all of the major gangs in Kelowna,’ said Supt. Kara Triance

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News file)
Kelowna RCMP promotion process tainted with bias: federal judge

An officer was passed over for a promotion in 2015

Most Read