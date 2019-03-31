A photo of the grass fire near Niksonlith Lake on March 31. (Rick Koch photo)

Update: Video of large grass fires near Chase

The BC Wildfire Service reports the larger of the two fires is 250 hectares in size

4:40 p.m.

1:01 p.m.

The ongoing grass fire near Chase. (Rick Koch photo)

Submitted photos provide a better perspective of the ongoing grass fires near Chase. The images taken by photographer Rick Koch on March 31, show the fire still smouldering on the scorched hillside above the Thompson River.

BC Wildfire Service could not be reached for an update on the status of the blazes.

7:52 am

Wildfire season has made an early return to the Shuswap.

The BC Wildfire Service reports a pair of fires have started on the north side of the Thompson River near Chase. Both fires are in the same general area just southeast of Niskonlith Lake near the Kamloops-Shuswap Road.

According to the wildfire service’s mapping system, one of the fires burning closest to the river has an estimated size of 100 hectares while the other is 250 hectares in size.

More to come.

Most Read