UPDATE: Vernon RCMP arrest wanted man

Michael Hans Bopfinger was considered violent

UPDATE Aug. 3:

Police have caught up with a man wanted for a weapons incident.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested Michael Bopfinger in Vernon on his outstanding warrant Wednesday, Aug. 3 shortly after 9 a.m.

He was transported to the Vernon Detachment to later appear in court.

ORIGINAL July 24:

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is searching for 47-year-old Michael Hans Bopfinger and is asking for the public’s help.

On July 23 around 2 p.m. officers responded to a weapons complaint outside a residential building in the 3700-block of 27th Avenue.

A female victim informed police of an altercation between her and a man in the parking lot. The man produced what appeared to be a handgun and allegedly pointed it at the victim.

The man walked away and the woman was able to call 9-1-1.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Services were deployed to assist in searching for the suspect, but was unsuccessful.

Bopfinger is described as 5’9” and 300 pounds. He has blue eyes, a shaved head, and a full beard.

Bopfinger is wanted for assault, uttering threats, and a number of firearm related offences.

He is considered violent and the public should not approach him and instead call 9-1-1 if located.

