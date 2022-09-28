UPDATE: Suspect car found after shots fired at Vernon home

RCMP continue investigating shooting in BX

Police have located the vehicle that was seen fleeing the area at the time of a shooting in the BX Sept. 26. (Surveillance image)

RCMP are investigating after gun shots were fired in quiet BX neighborhood Monday morning.

Police had a section of Cunningham Road taped off after shots were fired at a home.

Neighbours reported hearing gun shots at 5:15 a.m. Sept. 26 and surveillance obtained by The Morning Star reveals the sound of 15 rounds being fired.

Officers immediately responded and confirmed several rounds had been discharged into the residence and vehicles on the property. Five people were inside the home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Police released surveillance image of a vehicle that was seen fleeing the area at the time of the shooting. The vehicle has since been located

A neighbour who saw the car said it was approximately a 1999 red, two door Honda Civic and was last seen travelling eastbound on Silver Star Road.

“Investigators have reason to believe this to be a targeted incident,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Regardless of the fact that no one was injured, acts such as this put our entire community at risk and we are urging anyone with information to come forward to police.”

Cunningham Road is generally a quiet neighbourhood with lots of families in the area, therefore neighbours are shocked and surprised by the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call police at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2022-17221. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

RCMP had a portion of Cunningham Road taped off Monday, Sept. 26 following reports of fun shots being fired. (Contributed)

