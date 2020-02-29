RCMP officers set up a 3D scanner in the parking lot of the Best Value Inn and Suites in Vernon Saturday afternoon, Feb. 29. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Police launch investigation into sudden death at Vernon hotel

The incident is being treated as suspicious in nature

Update:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to a local hotel for a report of a sudden death on Friday, Feb. 28.

The incident, which is being treated as suspicious in nature, occurred Friday evening just before 8 p.m. According to a media release, the Vernon RCMP General Investigative Section has taken control of the investigation with support from a forensics team.

The Vernon Morning Star previously reported RCMP were conducting what appeared to be an investigation around a second-storey unit at the Best Value Inn and Suites on 32nd Street.

RCMP remain on scene as the investigation is ongoing.

—-

Vernon RCMP are conducting what appears to be an investigation at a Vernon hotel Saturday, Feb. 29.

Police tape has been placed around a second-storey unit at the Best Value Inn and Suites on 32nd Street.

On Saturday just after 4 p.m. police officers were on scene setting up a 3D scanner in the hotel parking lot. The scanners are often used by police during crime scene investigations, allowing them to create an accurate 3D model of the area.

Hotel staff declined to comment on the apparent incident. The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon RCMP for more information.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
