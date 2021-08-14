Update: Keremeos Fire Department wrestles down Olalla fire after 7 hours

No injuries were reported and multiple buildings were damaged

Update 1:30 p.m.:

The Keremeos Fire Department wrapped up their battle against an early morning blaze in Olalla at noon, after spending close to seven hours on scene.

The 15 local firefighters were joined by reinforcements from Osoyoos.

“Luckily there was no significant wind, or we would have been fighting a wildfire as well,” said fire chief Jordy Bosscha. “Special thanks to Osoyoos Fire, B.C. Ambulance Service, RCMP, Fortis and RDOS waterworks for their quick response.”

There were no injuries from the fire that ripped through the mobile home and nearby workshop, but another nearby home suffered damage from the heat being put out by the blaze.

The homeowner escaped unscathed, but lost everything except the clothes on their back to the fire.

Original Story:

A home and workshop burned down in the early hours of Saturday in Olalla.

The buildings, located on 3rd Street, caught fire before 6 a.m.

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze and are still on scene.

It is not currently known whether there were any injuries due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More to come.

