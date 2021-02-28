Baldy Mountain Resort was shut down on Saturday after a fatal workplace accident. (Baldy Mountain picture)

UPDATE: 70-year-old man killed in workplace accident at Baldy Mountain

The mountain closed on Saturday but has partially re-opened today (Sunday)

RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafe BC are investigating the workplace fatality at Baldy Mountain ski resort that killed a 70-year-old employee.

On Feb. 26, at 4:43 p.m., Oliver RCMP received a report of a workplace incident up at Baldy Mountain. Early findings indicate that an employee of the resort sustained serious injuries after becoming stuck beneath a Snowcat groomer, said police.

Despite the efforts of other employees and emergency first aid attendants on the mountain, the 70-year-old man did not survive and was pronounced deceased, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District.

The BC Coroners Service and Work Safe BC have each launched independent and concurrent fact-finding investigations into the man’s death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroner’s Act, the man’s identity will not be released.

Baldy Mountain was closed Saturday while an investigation was ongoing but has opened today (Sunday).

Baldy will be operating both the Sugarlump and Magic Carpet from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It was on Saturday, that Baldy announced on their Facebook page that they were mourning the loss of one of their own.

“It is with great pain we report the passing of a wonderful, caring, gentle and valued Baldy family member, from a terrible accident yesterday,” it reads on their Facebook page.

“We are all devastated. The intense emotions we feel are beyond comprehension. We cannot begin to grasp the overwhelming pain and sorrow the family is going through right now. We know there are no words to comfort them.”

READ MORE: Baldy Mountain closed Saturday following a death

Most Read