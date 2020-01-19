Unplug and Play Literacy Week returns in late January

The event sponsored by Interior Savings encourages everyone young and old to unplug from screentime

Interior Savings’ annual Unplug and Play and Family Literacy Week is back for its sixth year!

From Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 a free family-centred event with entertainment and tons of fun activities delivered by community partners will take place at the Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna.

The week is a celebration encouraging kids, families, schools, and communities to unplug from screens and explore ways to spend time together.

Throughout the week they everyone to get outside, play together, be creative, re-connect with neighbors, and become more aware of the endless opportunities for screen-free fun around the Central Okanagan.

The event allows children to get away from screen time and embrace other activities.

Events and activities for all ages will continue throughout the week at various locations.

To learn more about Unplug and Play, visit www.unplugandplayweek.ca

