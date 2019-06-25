Maxine DeHart (left) received the United Way Southern Interior BC Community Distinction Award from Marianne Dahl, marketing and events manger of United Way Southern Interior BC. Monday night. (Alistair Waters-Black Press Media)

United Way recognizes Maxine DeHart

Architect of hugely successful drive-thru fundraising breakfast given Community Distinction Award

Maxine DeHart has been recognized for her tireless work helping raise money for the United Way.

The architect of the very successful Maxine DeHart Ramada Hotel United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast, which ran for 20 years in Kelowna, was named the recipient of the 2019 United Way of South Interior BC Community Distinction Award Monday night.

The breakfast raised a total of just over $850,000 during it run and, according to the United Way, helped improve the lives of an estimated 20,000 people thanks to those funds.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said DeHart after receiving the award. “I was not expecting this at all.”

The well-known local hotelier, city councillor and long-time Capital News columnist, is a past director of the United Way and served as its board chairwoman in 1998. In 1999 as chairwoman for the annul United Way fundraising campaign, she organized the first drive-thru breakfast to help meet that year’s campaign goal.

READ MORE: Kelowna gives generously for Maxine DeHart’s last United Way breakfast

And for the next two decades, she did it again and again and again, and each year the event grew in size and popularity. At one point, because cars were causing traffic jams waiting to get into the drive-thru—held in the parking lot of the Ramada Hotel where DeHart works—the RCMP volunteered to help out and direct traffic. Its services were needed from then on.

Over the years, participants were more than happy to wait in line to make a donation to the United Way in return for breakfast and a “goody bag” filled with prizes and promotions from the many sponsors DeHart convinced to join the event.

The drive-thru breakfast became the largest single annual fundraising event for the local United Way and earlier this year, the 20th, and final, breakfast raised a record $110,000.

But DeHart’s contribution to the umbrella charity organization went beyond organizing the breakfast.

She also served on the United Way’s board of directors for 10 years, as well as the board of the United Way’s annual golf tournament.

In accepting her award at the United Way annual community appreciation reception, DeHart thanked the sponsors of the breakfast, the volunteers who helped make it possible and the public for continuing to turn out and support it year after year.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain and risk of thunderstorms across the Okanagan tonight

Peachland residents worry about lug-nut thief

Several Facebook users agreed that someone is tampering with their cars

Two new fast-charging electric vehicle stations unveiled at YLW

Kelowna International Airport plugs in with FortisBC, government partnership

Plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

RCMP say wheels left down caused landing plane to overturn on lake

How much money did Lake Country make off taxes in 2018?

The tax hikes raked in over $1M

Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident in Grande Prairie

B.C. premier says Greyhound replacement news could come shortly

Province is working with the private sector to find a solution, says premier

Okanagan bylaw officer best in B.C.

Al Harrison of Vernon named Bylaw Officer of the Year at annual association conference

Man accused of assault at South Okanagan beach gets bail

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen was granted bail at the Penticton provincial courthouse on Monday

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

The province wants to know, as state governments down south make the move

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Most Read