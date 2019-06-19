Elkhart - W Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) Wednesday, June 19. (DriveBC image)

Unexpected snow on Okanagan Connector, Pennask Summit

As of 6:50 a.m. DriveBC cameras displayed surprise snowfall on highway

Though it’s late June, some unexpected weather has made an appearance.

According to DriveBC cams, snow is in the forecast for Highway 97C from Elkhart to Pennask Wednesday.

As of 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Pennask Summit on Highway 97C, 74 km west of Kelowna, was reporting an elevation of 1717 metres. The Okanagan Connector, 25 km east of Hwy 5A/97C Junction, (Elkhart) reported to have an elevation of 1621 metres.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain throughout the Okanagan today.

