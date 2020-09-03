UBCO students are being prepped for how to live the university life from home this week. (File)

UBCO welcomes students back with virtual orientation

First-ever virtual orientation for COVID-19 school life begins this week

UBCO students are being prepped for how to live the university life from home this week.

The university’s first-ever “virtual orientation” is getting students ready for the upcoming fall semester, where most classes are only available online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three typical orientation events, Jump Start, Imagine and Create are all being delivered in an online format.

Amandeep Breen, senior director of student engagement for the Vice-President, Students, said this is a historic moment for their school.

This year marks the first time that orientation will be offered entirely online.

“Shifting to virtual orientation in response to the COVID-19 allows us to ensure the safety of our students while still offering an exciting opportunity for students to connect with one another, faculty and staff, from wherever they are in the world,” said Breen.

The orientation began on Monday, Aug. 31 with Jump Start, a five-day program which gives new students a glimpse at what to expect, and an opportunity to connect with teachers and fellow students.

Using online platforms such as Zoom and Canvas, students can take part from around the world (with both live and pre-recorded activities), and virtually attend a number of scheduled events, sessions and socials.

There is also focused programming for Black, Indigenous, People of Colour and the LGBT2SQIA community.

On Sept. 8, the Imagine UBC Pep Rally takes place online, keeping a UBC Vancouver tradition alive that goes back to 1997. A parallel event, known as Create Kick-Off, will happened on the same day for UBC Okanagan.

The events will feature addresses from UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Santa Ono, Alma Mater Society (AMS) President Cole Evans, and UBC Students’ Union Okanagan (UBCSUO) President Ali Poostizadeh.

“In previous years, the Imagine UBC Pep Rally was only open to first-year students due to space constraints in Thunderbird Stadium,” Breen said.

“But this year, we are able to invite both new and returning students, faculty and staff, for a virtual ceremony that will include many traditional elements as well as some exciting new features that are now possible in the virtual environment.”

The AMS and the UBCSUO student unions are also leading many clubs and service groups during the orientation.

For Vancouver, first-year students are encouraged to join the Virtual UBC Collegia and the Virtual Indigenous Students’ Collegium, forums meant to meet their peers and share information and social events.

For the Okanagan, first-years will be shown the ropes by veteran students through the UBC 101 online orientation.

“While our priority is the health and safety of the UBC community, we are also committed to ensuring a high-quality virtual orientation that supports all our students in building and maintaining peer connections,” says Phil Bond, director of student development and advising in UBC Okanagan’s Office of the Associate Vice President, Students.

“Orientation may be online this year, but that doesn’t mean the student experience has to be put on hold.”

RELATED: What happens if B.C. re-enters a COVID lockdown? Psychologist says we’ll be OK

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism
Next story
Suspected arsonist arrested after fleeing from Penticton RCMP

Just Posted

Morning Start: Psycho is the first U.S. film to feature a toilet flushing

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

Remote learning option poses potential risk for Central Okanagan students

Not able to register back into a student’s catchment area school could occur

Vernon innovation centre ready to connect entrepreneurs

The VIEW is a hub for local creators to collaborate and network in a shared downtown workspace

Vernon police nab 3 after stolen car crashes

In attempts to evade police, suspects drove around block and crashed into parked car on 34th Street

Community radio gets approval in Vernon

CRTC gives station the green light

Kelowna busker lives off poems he writes on-demand

Give him a word and some coin, and he’ll write you a poem on-the-spot

Suspected arsonist arrested after fleeing from Penticton RCMP

Motorcyclist being investigated for brush fire near Channel Parkway and Highway 97

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

UBCO welcomes students back with virtual orientation

First-ever virtual orientation for COVID-19 school life begins this week

Summerland Aquatic Centre reopens Sept. 8

COVID-19 protocols and precautions in place as facility opens

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic

Despite having a suite of COVID-19 protocols to implement, the company decided not to operate in 2020

Most Read