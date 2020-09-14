The UBCO Connector bus to and from Vernon will have some changes effective Sept. 28. (Black Press - file photo)

UBCO/Vernon bus route announces changes

Oyama Isthmus removed from loop to help reduce travel times

Good news for bus riders on the UBC Okanagan route.

Improvements to the 90 UBCO/Vernon route will be in place on Monday, Sept. 28.*

Two significant changes for this upcoming service change include Route 90 no longer circling the Oyama Isthmus, and, while heading south on Highway 97, the bus will take a new turn onto Innovation Drive (across from the Kelowna airport) and will utilize existing bus stops.

In response to low demand of the bus stops along the Oyama Isthmus, removing this loop from Route 90 will help reduce travel times for customers. Additionally, the route 90 bus previously did not include south-bound stops near Kelowna Airport.

Previously, the Route 90 bus would pass the Kelowna Airport without stopping nearby while heading south. With the addition of the Innovation Drive stops, riders can unload along the road and visit points of interest and businesses along the way. They can also cross the highway to the airport, without having to travel to UBCO and back north again.

This service and routing change will look to improve service reliability and reduce travel times for passengers in the Vernon Regional Transit System. BC Transit works hard to match service with demand.

For more information, please visit bctransit.com or pick up a new Rider’s Guide.

*Service changes will be implemented in the transit system on Sept. 27 as stated in the Rider’s Guide and will go into effect starting on Sept. 28.

READ MORE: North Okanagan transit to UBCO resumes


BC Transit

