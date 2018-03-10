Credit: Pixabay

UBCO researchers awarded

Kelowna - Three professors earned the title of Researcher of the Year

From smart building materials, to innovative public art, to improved palliative care, UBCO ’s researchers of the year are pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and developing new ways to improve their communities.

UBC’s Okanagan campus announced this week that Researcher of the Year awards would be given to three faculty members. Awardees include associate professor Shahria Alam in the category of natural sciences and engineering, associate professor Nancy Holmes in social sciences and humanities and professor Barbara Pesut in health, said UBCO in a press release.

“I’m thrilled to be highlighting the world-class work of our researchers,” said Barker. “Professors Alam, Holmes and Pesut are making an enormous impact here in the Okanagan and globally, and UBC is delighted to recognize their important contributions”

Student researcher awards were also presented this year to MA student David Lacho and PhD student Ryan Hoiland.

“Our campus is home to some incredible talent, in our faculty and in our students,” added Barker. “The work they’re doing today is creating important new knowledge in their disciplines and will have a lasting impact.”

Associate Professor Shahria Alam, Natural Sciences and Engineering Researcher of the Year

Associate Professor Nancy Holmes, Social Sciences and Humanities Researcher of the Year

Professor Barbara Pesut, Health Researcher of the Year

