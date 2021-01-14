UBCO recieves $1.9M for cleantech hub

UBCO campus will help develop and commercialize clean technologies and create up to 50 well-paying jobs

UBC Okanagan will receive $1.9 million in funding to develop an innovation hub that will promote clean technologies that convert carbon-based additives and components into new, sustainable products.

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada made the funding announcement on Friday, Jan. 15.

The funding will allow UBCO to work with manufacturing, mining and lumber companies in Western Canada to research how industrial waste can gain a second life as high-quality carbon products.

One such example is the conversion of carbon collected during the recycling process of heavy industry vehicle tires into battery electrodes that power electric vehicles.

“Carbon-based materials have several applications, but most of these materials are derived from the mining, oil, and gas industries,” said July. “Finding new, sustainable ways to create carbon-based materials from recycled products will help Canada lower its carbon emissions and reduce industrial waste.”

The products designed by UBCO will have applications in both domestic and international markets.

Phil Barker, Vice-Principal and Associate Vice-President of research and innovation at UBC said the project will build on B.C.’s reputation as a leader in the clean technology sector.

“It also fosters a more inclusive economy by creating almost 50 well-paying jobs for underrepresented groups including women, youth and Indigenous students,” he said.

