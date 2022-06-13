The UBCO campus tower could stretch from 34 to 46-storeys. (Photo/UBCO)

The UBCO campus tower could stretch from 34 to 46-storeys. (Photo/UBCO)

UBCO downtown tower planned to be Kelowna’s tallest building

12 storeys added to a revised development permit

The UBC Okanagan campus towers planned for downtown Kelowna could be built 12 storeys higher than originally planned.

UBCO has submitted a development permit revision to build up to 46 storeys. The original plans called for 34 storeys for the property at 550 Doyle Avenue.

A development permit submitted to the city in December 2021 proposed three buildings stretching over two lots. The other two buildings are being put up by developer Mission Group. Those plans also included underground parking, a ground floor that features an atrium, cafe, and medical clinic, an eight storey ‘academic podium’, and several floors for student housing.

If approved, the UBCO tower would be the tallest building in Kelowna.

Read More: Analyst expects Okanagan recreational real estate market to pop

Read More: Casa Loma evacuation plan under consideration by West Kelowna council

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownadevelopmentKelownaUBCO Heat

Previous story
Rainfall, increased landslide risk spurs evacuation alert for Sicamous mobile home park
Next story
B.C. woman starts 5,900 km bike trek across Canada in honour of sister lost to ovarian cancer

Just Posted

City staff will monitor and replenish sandbag supplies. (File photo)
Sandbags available to West Kelowna residents along waterfront

The city will also conduct the Kelowna school trustee election on behalf of the board of education. (File photo)
Nomination packages soon to be available at Kelowna city hall

Alleged hit-and-run. (Image: Randy Mills)
Vehicle allegedly flees scene after crash in Kelowna

The UBCO campus tower could stretch from 34 to 46-storeys. (Photo/UBCO)
UBCO downtown tower planned to be Kelowna’s tallest building