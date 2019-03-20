UBC Okanagan students to weigh into pipeline debate

The Roger Watts Debate will be held March 27 in Kelowna

The public is invited to watch UBC Okanagan’s top student debaters tackle what may be the most controversial issue in Canada today — pipelines.

At the Roger Watts Debate: Be It Resolved That Canada Needs More Pipelines, Carl Hodge, a UBCO political science professor says the topic was easy to choose as it’s on the minds of most Canadians, according to UBCO in a news release.

“Almost everybody feels strongly in one way or another about the issue,” says Hodge. “It involves everything. It involves environmental issues, it involves the importance of oil and gas to the Canadian economy and it involves interprovincial and federal-provincial relations.”

Student debaters will be judged by a panel of community judges and a $1,000 prize will be awarded for first place, with $500 for the runners-up.

The debates are named after the late Roger Watts, a respected member of the Okanagan’s legal community, a skilled orator and strong advocate, the release said.

This event takes place March 27, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. It is free to the public and supported by donors and community sponsors.

For more information and to register visit rogerwattsdebate2019.eventbrite.ca.

