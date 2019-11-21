UBC Okanagan celebrates trans community’s strength and resilience

The remembrance event brought student poets and musicians together

UBCO marked Transgender Day of Remembrance with a gathering for students.

The night was full of speakers sharing their experiences through poetry and music. There was also a moment of silence for transgender and other members of the LGBTQ+ community who died after years of discrimination and prejudices.

The night’s theme was strength and resilience in the LGBTQ+ community. Students performers pointed out that no matter how difficult things have been for them, the community continues to thrive.

The event ended with the opportunity for students to tell their stories through art.

For more information on on-campus LGBTQ+ resources, visit UBCO’s Pride Resource Centre site.

READ MORE: Okanagan library management staff to get sensitivity training following drag queen dispute

READ MORE: 50 years of LGBTQ pride showcased in protests, parades

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man gets 18 months jail for dealing heroin, fentanyl in Vernon
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame welcomes 6 new inductees

Okanagan athletes and sports pioneers were added to the HOF Thursday

Pedestrian hit on corner of Burtch Road and Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna

Man has since been released with minor injuries

City of West Kelowna considering two per cent tax increase to cover infrastructure projects

Announcment comes as city prepares for 2020-2029 capital plan

Kelowna to host 2021 Tim Hortons Brier

The last time Kelowna hosted the tournament was in 1968

Kelowna businesses fleeing Leon Avenue due to tent city

Two businesses made the decision to relocate due to crime, violence, and uncleanliness in the area

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

ERASE program expands to target gangs, bullying of students

A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Pit bull Frankie ran from dog sitter booked through app

Man gets 18 months jail for dealing heroin, fentanyl in Vernon

Sung Hwan Choi, 23, found guilty of trafficking drugs from Lower Mainland in May 2019

Letter: Spouse of Shuswap first responder shares challenges, gratitude

One in three first responders suffer in silence, resources available to help them and their families

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Pawsative Pups: To crate or not to crate

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors

Boy went from being in perfect health to being on life support after just five months

Most Read