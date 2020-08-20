Two wildfires in the Shuswap remain out of control

One fire near Adams Lake and the other east of Sicamous have not been contained

Two wildfires in the Shuswap are still listed as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

A number of fires were discovered in the wake of lightning storms that passed over the region earlier in the week. Two which are in remote and steep areas have not been contained.

The largest fire in the region is the Barriere Pass Forest Service Road fire, which grew from 20 to 36.8 hectares over the past day. The fire is near the northern tip of Adams Lake, far from any structures or populated areas.

Fire information officer Kyla Fraser said 40 firefighters and two helicopters are working to contain it.

Fraser reminded boaters in the vicinity of the north end of Adams Lake, and any other area where fire suppression is going on near a body of water, to keep well away from any aircraft filling their water reservoirs in the lake.

The other fire listed as out of control is the Eagle Pass Mountain fire, a two-hectare blaze. The fire is north of the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Malakwa. It is near the Crazy Creek fire, which is now listed as 15 hectares and under control.

Fraser said two helicopters are working the Eagle Pass fire and, because two other fires are nearby, resources are being shared between them. The third fire in the area was discovered on Aug. 19.

The new fire, called Crazy Creek #2, is estimated at 0.1 hectare. Fraser said a wildfire service rappel crew has been working on it. Part of the small fire is in dangerous terrain where a landslide was reported, so Fraser said a modified response would be taken to keep crews out of harm’s way.



