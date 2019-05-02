The fires are 16 km apart from each other and the B.C. Wildfire Services are making good progress on both. (BC Wildfire)

Two wildfires near Merritt under control by B.C. Wildfir

Both fires were discovered May 1 and B.C. Wildfire Services are making good progress

Two person-caused wildfires have been identified by BC Wildfire and crews are making good progress.

The first wildfire spans 16 hectares and was discovered Wednesday, May 1 near the Merritt Spences Bridge Highway on Moses Bent Road. The fire was attended by 10 firefighters on Wednesday and six firefighters on Thursday.

Firefighters are supporting the Lower Nicola Indian Band in controlling the fire, there is no threat to people or property.

The second wildfire, also discovered May 1, is approximately 16 kilometres south of the first near the Kettle Valley Rail Trail. It is nearly the size of two football fields and fire crews are making good progress in controlling it as well.

The fire was attended by three firefighters on Wednesday and six firefighters on Thursday. Again there is no threat to people or property according to the wildfire service.

Previous story
Woman killed in Highway 1 motorcycle collision remembered by co-workers
Next story
Road design not considered a factor in recent accidents on Highway 97

Just Posted

Murder trial underway for man found dead on Rutland street in 2014

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Ausman

UBC Okanagan hosts digital media experts

Digital Media in Education comes to Kelowna May 8 and May 9.

Rockets make big moves at WHL draft

The Rockets originally held the 5th overall pick at the start of the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft

UPDATE: Dog dies in fire that destroyed home on Westside Road

One house was completely burnt and the dog died in the fire

Kelowna golf course adds food bank donation to May social

Kelowna Golf and Country Club wants to help restock the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Road design not considered a factor in recent accidents on Highway 97

Highway north of Summerland has had numerous road closures and delays

Two wildfires near Merritt under control by B.C. Wildfir

Both fires were discovered May 1 and B.C. Wildfire Services are making good progress

Murder trial underway for man found dead on Rutland street in 2014

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Ausman

Fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

At least two vehicles involved, Douglas/Peace Arch border closed in both directions

Woman killed in Highway 1 motorcycle collision remembered by co-workers

Shuswap resident Linda Rollier, 53, known for her infectious optimism

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

UPDATE: Dog killed after central Okanagan home destroyed by flames

Fire crews responded to a blaze in the Traders Cove area

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Most Read