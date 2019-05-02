Two wildfires near Merritt under control by B.C. Wildfir

Both fires were discovered May 1 and B.C. Wildfire Services are making good progress

Two person-caused wildfires have been identified by BC Wildfire and crews are making good progress.

The first wildfire spans 16 hectares and was discovered Wednesday, May 1 near the Merritt Spences Bridge Highway on Moses Bent Road. The fire was attended by 10 firefighters on Wednesday and six firefighters on Thursday.

Firefighters are supporting the Lower Nicola Indian Band in controlling the fire, there is no threat to people or property.

The second wildfire, also discovered May 1, is approximately 16 kilometres south of the first near the Kettle Valley Rail Trail. It is nearly the size of two football fields and fire crews are making good progress in controlling it as well.

The fire was attended by three firefighters on Wednesday and six firefighters on Thursday. Again there is no threat to people or property according to the wildfire service.