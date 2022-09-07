Two-vehicle crash bungles traffic on Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge

The crash happened at the Campbell Road on-ramp onto the bridge

A multi-vehicle crash had the Bennett Bridge down to one lane in Kelowna around the noon hour on Sept. 7.

The two-vehicle collision happened at the Campbell Road on-ramp northbound where it intersects with the bridge.

While traffic is down to one lane in the area as of 12:30 p.m., cars are still about to make it onto the bridge from Campbell Road. Traffic is backed up to Westside Road.

Police, fire, and an ambulance are all on scene.

It’s unknown whether there are any injuries.

