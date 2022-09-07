(DriveBC Traffic Cams)

(DriveBC Traffic Cams)

Two-vehicle crash bungles traffic on Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge

The crash happened at the Campbell Road on-ramp onto the bridge

A multi-vehicle crash had the Bennett Bridge down to one lane in Kelowna around the noon hour on Sept. 7.

The two-vehicle collision happened at the Campbell Road on-ramp northbound where it intersects with the bridge.

While traffic is down to one lane in the area as of 12:30 p.m., cars are still about to make it onto the bridge from Campbell Road. Traffic is backed up to Westside Road.

Police, fire, and an ambulance are all on scene.

It’s unknown whether there are any injuries.

READ MORE: Three vehicle crash takes out traffic light in Kelowna

READ MORE: Early morning mobile home fire in South East Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashCity of West KelownaKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 months later, final officer hurt in B.C. bank shootout released from hospital
Next story
Cube van involved in crash on Hwy. 97 in Kelowna

Just Posted

(File photo)
School bus with kids on board caught speeding through school zone in Kelowna

Amarit Brar has filed her nomination papers to run for Kelowna city council. (Photo/Amarit Brar Facebook)
‘A better community for all’ goal of Kelowna council candidate

(Jen Zielinski/Black Press)
Cube van involved in crash on Hwy. 97 in Kelowna

(DriveBC Traffic Cams)
Two-vehicle crash bungles traffic on Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge