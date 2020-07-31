Two fires approx. 20km east of OK Falls. (BC Wildfire Service)

Two new wildfires burning east of Okanagan Falls

Both fires were under two hectares in size as of Thursday night, neither threatening structures

Two wildfires are burning approximately 20 kilometres east of Okanagan Falls.

Neither is threatening any structures at this time.

Fire Information Officer Gagan Lidhran says crews are on scene attacking the blazes.

The Kilmer Creek fire, discovered on July 29, is estimated at a size of 1.10 hectares (ha) and is classified as being held. The BC Wildfire Service doesn’t anticipate any further spread of this fire. One attack crew from the BC Wildfire Service, as well as an eight-person contract crew, is on-site. The cause is still undetermined or unknown.

The Solco Creek fire, just southeast of Kilmer Creek, is new and considered out of control at 1.5 ha as of last night. This fire was discovered on July 30. Crews are on scene today (July 31) assessing the fire.

There is a 20-person unit crew on scene, supported by a helicopter dropping water.

Last night, three tankers dropped retardant on the fire to help suppress it.

This fire is still developing and more information will be available on it in the coming days.

Both fires are just inside an extreme fire rating zone. The majority of the South Okanagan is either in a high danger rating zone or extreme.

Updates on these fires will be posted as they progress. There are currently ten active fires in the province.

The majority of the South Okanagan is included in a high fire danger rating zone (orange), or an extreme zone (red). (BC Wildfire Service)

bcwildfire

Two new wildfires burning east of Okanagan Falls

