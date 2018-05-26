The BC Wildfire Service is reporting fire crews have gained control of a blaze burning in a remote area between Malakwa and Revelstoke as of Saturday morning. (File photo)

Two new fires now burning in the Shuswap

Fire crews gain control of Perry River blaze between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Two new fires were sparked Friday in the Shuswap, however the BC Wildfire Service reported Saturday morning that both were small in size.

The BC. Wildfire Service is reporting a fire in the Hepburn Road area south of Chase was reported Friday, as was a fire near Skimikin Lake. Both fires are listed as new, and are under 0.01 hectares in size.

Both fires are suspected of being person-caused.

The two fires are in remote areas and the B.C. Wildfire Service does not indicate that people or structures are being threatened at this time.

Another Shuswap-area fire which broke out north of Malakwa and Revelstoke on Tuesday is now less of a concern.

The Perry River blaze had grown to four hectares in size, but by Saturday morning, that fire was listed as under control.

That fire had been burning in a steep, remote area of the Anstey mountain range near the Perry River.

There had been 20 fire crew members and one piece of heavy equipment allocated to fight the blaze.

It is suspected that fire, located near the 5200 Road, was also caused by human activity.

Currently crews in the Kamloops Fire Centre are responding to two other fires in the region.

The Allie Lake fire has jumped to more than 12,000 hectares and has prompted some evacuation orders and alerts in the North Thompson.

The out-of-control burn is right on the perimeter of the devastating 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire, however crews says this is a new wildfire and not related to last year’s blaze.

Ground crews and aircraft are also still responding to a wildfire approximately 35 kilometres west of Lillooet, near Xusum Creek.

