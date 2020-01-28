Arel is finally back at home in Kelowna after spending two weeks at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver for treatment (Photo courtesy of Rachel Cunanan)

Two-month-old Kelowna boy diagnosed with rare heart disorder returns home from treatment

Arel spent two weeks at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver after suffering multiple cardiac arrests

It’s finally the news the Serrano family in Kelowna has been waiting for.

The family’s two-month-old baby suffered multiple cardiac arrests and a stroke earlier this month before being rushed to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver for treatment. Now baby Arel is finally back at home in Kelowna recovering.

READ MORE: Kelowna restaurant to hold fundraiser for one-year-old with cancer

While Arel’s condition is now stable with the help of medication, he has sustained a brain injury as well as a diagnosis of the rare heart disorder, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome.

To help the family cover Arel’s treatment costs, a GoFundMe was started on Jan. 9 by Kelowna resident Rachel Cunanan.

Cunanan said the donations have been greatly appreciated, particularly since Arel’s mother is on maternity leave and Arel’s father had to take time off work to help with the treatment process.

“Your donations made it possible for Arel’s parents to stay with him through this battle. Your prayers and well wishes got him to where he is today,” said Cunanan.

Other people have also expressed their outpouring of support for Arel’s recovery.

“We are grateful to every single one of you. Let us continue to pray for Arel’s continuous improvement and recovery,” said Kelowna resident Sara Cormier.

“I pray for the prompt recovery of baby Arel. Hang in there little one” said Rae Ma Gonzales.

As of Jan. 10, Cunanan said Arel is breathing on his own and is now able to feed on a bottle.

So far, almost $4,400 has been raised for Arel’s treatment by 81 people on the GoFundMe page.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
House fire quickly knocked down in Kelowna’s Mission area
Next story
INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

Just Posted

Power outage at Big White

It’s unknown why the power went out Tuesday afternoon

Two-month-old Kelowna boy diagnosed with rare heart disorder returns home from treatment

Arel spent two weeks at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver after suffering multiple cardiac arrests

House fire quickly knocked down in Kelowna’s Mission area

The fire was quickly knocked down but crews remain at the scene

UPDATE: Traffic moving again after single-vehicle crash on Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge

Traffic looks to be flowing again on the northbound lanes of the bridge

New coach hits off new season with Kelowna Falcons

Kelowna Falcons name Hayden Pewitt as manager

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Stop 5G in North Okanagan, environment group says

A moratorium was requested by local environment group

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Most Read