One killed in collision on Highway 97B

Highway closed as RCMP collision analysis and reconstruction team investigate

Update, Monday, March 11: RCMP Traffic Services have corrected their original statement – only one person has died as a result of today’s collision on Highway 97B, not two as originally reported by police.

RCMP Traffic Services have confirmed the collision which closed Highway 97B near Mellor’s Store in Ranchero on March 11 resulted in a fatality

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene of the collision at approximately 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, police determined that a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle had collided head-on. Police have confirmed an occupant of the passenger vehicle was killed as a result.

The highway is closed while the RCMP collision analysis and reconstruction team, the BC Coroner’s Service and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement service investigate the incident. According to the RCMP, the collision is still under investigation and nothing is being ruled out.

The highway will remain closed for some time and motorists are being asked to follow the direction of traffic control personnel to access the detour that is available.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Trans Canada East Traffic Services (TCETS) Revelstoke at 250-344-2221.

