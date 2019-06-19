The small storefront beside Subway on Lawrence Avenue was rezoned to allow for retail cannabis sales. (Google Maps)

Two Kelowna sites rezoned for pot shops

Cannabis retailers closer to reality for Lawrence Avenue, St. Paul Street

Two locations in Kelowna have been rezoned to allow for pot shops following a public hearing on Tuesday evening.

Coun. Ryan Donn expressed his enthusiasm with the St. Paul Street project, in particular.

“I just cannot wait to see this project,” Donn said. “The amount of sidewalk and extra amenities we will get… I am very excited to see this project finished in full.”

Currently, the building at 1310 St. Paul Street is a food establishment, and before that, it was a single-family dwelling, but upon approval, the applicant wishes to make some necessary renovations.

A new paved-surface parking lot at the rear of the building and a connecting hard-surfaced walkway from the parking lot to the front of the building with new landscaping around the area have Coun. Donn excited.

READ MORE: No cap for pot shop proposals in Kelowna

The application, put forward by Kent-Macpherson in May, was one of the initial intakes of retail cannabis applications. It was evaluated by city staff in conjunction with RCMP officers.

A small store-front next to a Subway restaurant on Lawrence Avenue may turn a new leaf after it was rezoned from a low-density multiple housing zone to an urban centre commercial zone to allow for retail cannabis sales.

The NuLeaf application, put forward by Kevin Keraiff, was selected through a lottery process to move forward through the city’s standard rezoning processes.

One of the building’s owners and co-founder of OHP, which would neighbour the new pot store, offered support for the rezoning.

READ MORE: Kelowna council ready to consider pot shop rezonings

“I’m looking forward to improving the neighbourhood,” Mike Schmidt said.

Following approval of the Lawrence Avenue, city staff will send a recommendation to the British Columbia Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch in support of a non-medical cannabis retail store license for the project.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The proposed NuLeaf will neighbour Subway, OHP and the Medicine Shoppe. (Contributed)

A small building that is currently a food establishment on St. Paul Street has been rezoned to allow for retail cannabis sales. (Google Maps)

Previous story
Kelowna man reflects on break-in, RCMP standoff, at his home

Just Posted

Two Kelowna sites rezoned for pot shops

Cannabis retailers closer to reality for Lawrence Avenue, St. Paul Street

Vernon senior feels trapped in long-term care facility

Rose-Marie Lepodvin says she wants assisted living, but feels trapped in long-term care

Kelowna man charged with sexual assault of a minor appears in court

His preliminary trial began Wednesday

Kelowna man reflects on break-in, RCMP standoff, at his home

Leroy Kuhn and his wife were out tending to a cousin’s garden while a man broke into their home

Two West Kelowna residents in police custody for drug trafficking

The arrest comes after RCMP executed a search warrant at a Chieftain Road home

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Car fire sparks grass fire in popular Okanagan park

Vehicle catches fire in Cougar Canyon parking lot; two occupants get out safely

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP defends dedication to constituents

LETTER: Mel Arnold says he is open and accessible

Okanagan smash-and-grab nets electric bike

Rock thrown through front door of Southward Medical Supplies, bike grabbed from near door

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Most Read