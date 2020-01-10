Two Kelowna men face charges after RCMP recover over $100,000 in stolen vehicles

Kelowna RCMP recover vehicles, heavy equpiment after a warrant was executed on Jan. 6

Kelowna RCMP have recovered various stolen vehicles and arrested two local men following an investigation into a group of known property thieves.

On Jan. 6, police enforcement units executed a search of a rural property on Postill Lake Road in the Central Okanagan. Police arrested Christopher Brazeau, 38, and Paul Floer, 27, without incident and recovered over $100,000 in recently stolen vehicles and heavy equipment.

“This investigation highlights the dedication of the Kelowna Street Enforcement Unit and their persistence in identifying and charging property crime offenders,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna team.

“It also emphasizes the importance of the public reporting all crimes to police.”

The stolen property is believed to have been taken from the Kelowna and Salmon Arm areas and included an excavator, a pickup truck, a flat deck trailer and two all-terrain vehicles.

READ MORE: Kelowna family recovering after traumatic break-in, theft in Glenmore

READ MORE: Kelowna company offers reward to return dog that was allegedly stolen

Brazeau and Floer are both facing a number of charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cougar allegedly kills turkey in Okanagan residents’ backyard
Next story
‘Do not drive,’ message urged in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Two Kelowna men face charges after RCMP recover over $100,000 in stolen vehicles

Kelowna RCMP recover vehicles, heavy equpiment after a warrant was executed on Jan. 6

Kelowna family recovering after traumatic break-in, theft in Glenmore

Ben Gorodetsky’s life’s work and family’s belongings were stolen on Jan. 8

Kelowna International Airport cancels, delays flights amidst winter storm

Flights coming in and out of YLW have been affected by the weather’s mayhem

Fundraiser for one-year-old Kelowna girl with tumour surpasses $10,000 fundraising goal

One-year-old Elara Isagawa was diagnosed with tumour on Christmas Eve

Update: Rockets make final moves as WHL trade deadline concludes

Kelowna grabs picks, young forward and defenceman throughout Friday

Speaker series in Kelowna raises funds for trauma counselling

The series supports the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has third biggest snowfall in North America

It’s snowfall total is higher than a giraffe

Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Lance Underwood fears for local fisheries

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to vehicle incident

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen preparing budget

Requisitions total more than $20 million

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

Most Read