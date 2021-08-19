Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin, left, and Premier John Horgan leave the chamber at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on April 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin, left, and Premier John Horgan leave the chamber at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on April 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Two Indigenous place names restored on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Wilson Creek to be called ts’ukw’um, and Saltery Bay is now skelhp

The British Columbia government says two English place names on the Sunshine Coast are changing to reflect the language and culture of local Indigenous Peoples.

The Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and the Forests Ministry say in a joint statement they’ve been working with the shíshálh Nation on the changes.

They say the community of Wilson Creek, south of Sechelt, is to be called ts’ukw’um, and the nearby Saltery Bay south of Powell River is now skelhp.

Shíshálh Chief Warren Paull says recognizing the original names of the area has great meaning to the community and it’s one aspect of revitalizing their language.

The province says the names are ancient words and recognizing Indigenous place names is part of the work to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin says in a statement colonial policy and the residential school system tried to extinguish Indigenous language and culture.

“By restoring these ancient place names, we respect and honour the shíshálh Nation’s deep connection with the swiya (land) and to their language.”

Lori Pratt, chair of the Sunshine Coast Regional District, says they celebrate the name changes and support work to restore more shíshálh names in the region.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Restoring Indigenous place names rebuilds relationships to land: University of Victoria scholar

Indigenous

Previous story
PHOTOS: Mount Law wildfire smoke billows near Glenrosa properties
Next story
Alberta woman beats death after groundbreaking procedure removes COVID-19 blood clot

Just Posted

Brentt Call, a firefighters with Utah Taskforce One, walks through a burned over area of the Bootleg Fire east of Klamath Falls as crews work to stop the largest wildfire in the United States so far this season. The Princess Patricia���s Canadian Light Infantry celebrated the regiment���s 107th birthday fighting the Thomas Creek fire on Aug. 10. (BC Wildfire)
Fatigue setting in for fire crews battling B.C. infernos as 258 blazes burn

John (from left), Brad and Al Thorlakson of Vernon-based Tolko Industries gather at the Lavington Planer Mill where it all began for the company 65 years ago in 1956. (tolko.com)
Vernon-based lumber giant harvests 65 years

Firefighter Thomas Matthews (shown working at a house fire taken some time ago) and his partner from Vernon have lost all of their possessions, including their residence, to the White Rock Lake wildfire. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the pair. (gofundme.com photo)
Community rallies for firefighter who lost Vernon-area home

A car clipped a power pole and ended up going over the embankment on BX Road in Vernon Thursday afternoon, Aug. 19. The driver and lone occupant walked away from the incident. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No injuries as Vernon car heads over embankment