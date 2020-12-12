A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Arena. Council will consider bylaws for first and second reading Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Google Maps)

Two apartment buildings proposed to provide affordable housing in Armstrong

Up to 80 affordable housing units could pass first and second reading by council Monday, Dec. 14

A new development could add up to 80 affordable housing units to the City of Armstrong.

City council will give first and second reading on Monday, Dec. 14, to a medium-density apartment building at 3455 Adair Street, next to Nor-Val Arena and Memorial Park.

The project would consist of two apartment buildings, each four storeys or 14 metres in height (whichever is shorter).

There would be a maximum of 80 dwelling units between the two.

In a bylaw amendment application dated Nov. 26, city staff note the proposed site is not being used as part of Memorial Park or Nor-Val Arena.

“The site is in close proximity to excellent City recreational facilities and transport networks, and therefore is the ideal location for a housing development,” the application states.

Affordable housing is a known issue in Armstrong, with the city’s recent housing needs assessment showing a need for 205 units, with affordability for rent being the need for most of those units.

The 1.05-hectare lot is currently designated as park land, and council will decide on whether to amend the city’s Official Community Plan to re-designate the land to multiple-unit residential.

If the bylaw passes second reading, council will consider scheduling a public hearing for the development on Jan. 18, 2021, according to Dan Passmore, the city’s subdivision approving officer and planner.

The application has been referred to a number of different city staffers, many of whom haven’t offered a response as of Nov. 26.

Consulting Engineer Brian Hillson said there should be no concerns regarding the ditch at the north end of the property, “otherwise this ditch may have to be piped.”

The City of Armstrong would provide water, sanitary and storm services to the apartments.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
development

Most Read