Tuition to remain the same at UBC despite online instruction

UBC said in a statement the fees need to pay for faculty and staff salaries, among other things

Post-secondary students slated to go back to the University of British Columbia’s two campuses can expect no reduction in their tuition fees, despite most classes and lectures delivered online.

“Primarily, our classes will be online in the fall. There will be some labs that will be conducted in person, but very few in comparison to years past,” Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs said.

“We’ve put about 3,000 courses that were typically taught in classrooms into an online environment.”

Ramsey added another change students can expect is a different final exam format.

“Professors now can ask for a final project rather than an exam and that really provides the students with flexibility.”

However, what won’t change is tuition fees. UBC announced it won’t be reducing tuition rates as the university is projecting a financial deficit, despite a provincial operating grant.

UBC Vancouver provost Andrew Szeri said the operating grant is a firm foundation in helping the university provide high-quality education, but there are other expenses and supports they need to provide as well.

“This operating grant alone is not sufficient to meet all our financial needs and obligations. Tuition is a necessary source of revenue, now more than ever,” he said.

The provincial operating grant and tuition fees support faculty and staff salaries, student financial aid, libraries, information technology, as well as administration in the Vancouver and Okanagan campuses.

Even though students won’t be coming back to classrooms full force, the university said it is now experiencing a wide range of new expenses that still require funding.

“The university has invested heavily in online education supports, training, and systems for faculty, teaching assistants, and students.”

“The university has also invested in expanded emergency student financial aid and many other areas designed to assist faculty, students, and staff through COVID-19,” according to UBC.

For more information on the university’s online learning resources, visit this website. For more information on financial support, visit this link.

READ: Trial date set for Central Okanagan RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

UBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know
Next story
Boarding school in Summerland prepares for coming school year

Just Posted

Crews extinguish Kelowna house fire caused by cooking

Homeowner suffered minor burns while trying to put out the fire Saturday morning

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

Crash slows Vernon traffic on 25th Avenue near construction

Collisions looks to involve three vehicles, injuries unknown at this point

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

These new cases bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 433

$50K in grants to fund ideas that keep waste out of North Okanagan landfills

Regional District of North Okanagan now accepting applications for ReTHINK Waste Reduction Project Grant

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Province now up to 974 active coronavirus infections

Kelowna cabbie accused of sexual assault pleads guilty to lesser offence

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 38, received a conditional discharge on Friday

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

Dyer: Electricity demand and the duck curve

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

Most Read