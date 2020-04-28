Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, April 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Prime minister reminds Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet

The prime minister said Canadians’ efforts to flatten the curve are helping turn the tide on COVID-19.

“The measures we’re taking right now are working,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said from the steps of Rideau Cottage on Tuesday (April 28). But the prime minister reminded Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet and the pandemic remains one of the most serious public health emergencies in history.

Trudeau said six million surgical masks are on the way to provinces and territories this week, and 100,000 face shields will be shipped out soon.

“Our priority is keeping all Canadians safe while getting back to normal as much as we can,” he said.

READ MORE: Canada's re-opening will be 'guided by science', normal life still a long way off: feds

More to come.

Coronavirus

Central Okanagan vet now offering COVID-19 testing for pets
Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Freshco Kelowna to open first week of May

The former Safeway in Dilworth Centre will re-open as Freshco, May 7

Six Kelowna firefighters retire with almost 150 years of combined service

Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe and Gayanne Pacholzuk have reired

RCMP discover dead body in Kelowna

The deceased has been identified as a Kelowna man in his 70’s

West Kelowna app developer offers free take-out apps to B.C. restaurants

Jeremy Buhler said he wants to help small and local restaurants during the pandemic

Four Okanagan Rockets selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

Nathan Gossoo, Lian Gayfter, Dante Nunes and Luke Schraeder were selected

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Feds to move salmon over Big Bar landslide with fish cannon along Fraser River

Water levels rising now after months of drilling and blasting at the Big Bar site north of Lillooet

Family member speaks about Salmon Arm church shooting a year after

Son reflects on importance of grieving together and community support

Okanagan community delays property tax penalty for all

All tazpayers, including residential, business and industrial have until Oct. 1, 2020

Central Okanagan vet now offering COVID-19 testing for pets

An animal COVID-19 test at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital costs about $200

COVID-19: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts

No provincial fees for using rest areas, weigh scales

North Okanagan gets creative with pet pics, foodie fun and more

Museum’s Isolate + Create site drawing variety of posts

PHOTOS: B.C. nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

