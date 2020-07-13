FILE – Margaret Trudeau speaks to the audience at fans at a We Day event in Toronto, on Thursday, September 20, 2018. The Conservatives say they want a criminal investigation into the Liberal government’s decision to award a $900-million contract to the WE organization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

He says his and his family’s longtime involvement with the WE organization should have kept him out of the discussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s very sorry he didn’t recuse himself from the government’s decision to award a contract to WE Charity to manage a major student-volunteering program.

He says his and his family’s longtime involvement with the WE organization should have kept him out of the discussions.

And he says he’s particularly sorry that the delay in the program caused by WE’s eventual decision to withdraw will harm students looking for ways to help in the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Coming

The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau

