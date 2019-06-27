Truck smashes into house on Glenpark Drive

The car is now being towed and removed from the building

A woman is alright after smashing her vehicle through a fence into the side of a house wall on Glenpark Drive in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating the cause of the accident.

A witness says the car that struck the house is from across the street and looks like it could have been leaving the garage at a very quick speed.

RCMP say it was an accident and don’t believe alcohol to be a factor.

Previous story
Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. high school rankings

Just Posted

Baby locked in a car at Walmart in Kelowna

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Ex-homeless Rutland man says supportive housing too close to schools

Despite personal experiences with drugs, homelessness, one Kelowna resident says no to McCurdy site

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, risk of thunderstorm

Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow across the Okanagan

UPDATE: Missing senior has been found

RCMP have located 65-year-old Cathy Wilson

Kelowna hockey player one of two Okanagan kids taking their skills to prestigious Brick Tournament

Asher Netherton and Ollie Reid are off to showcase their talents in Edmonton next week

Luxury auctions return to the Okanagan

Lambert and Co will host a luxury home auction in Lake Country

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Protestors rally for pets at Vernon courthouse

Rally outside while Carla Christman and her daughter Chelsea Christman-Beluse inside

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Funding allocated for Summerland storm sewer extension work

$80,000 added to project, bringing total to $145,000

Most Read