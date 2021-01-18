Truck hits BC Transit bus on Highway 33 in Kelowna

Crash on Highway 33 involving bus. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News. Crash on Highway 33 involving bus. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a BC Transit bus.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Highway 33 and Gertstmar Road in Rutland.

According to a witness on the scene, it appears a black pickup truck hit the back of the bus as it was stopped at a bus shelter.

One person on the bus suffered minor injuries as did the driver of the truck, according to firefighters on scene.

A BC Transit official explained the bus route is still running after a second bus arrived to pick up passengers.

It’s unclear if the bus will be operational or need to be towed.

Traffic is moving in both directions along Highway 33.

One lane blocked at Hwy 33 and Gerstmar Road as @IAFF953 responds to a collision between a truck and a BC Transit bus. Paramedics also on scene. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/1TCGySQlN8 — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) January 18, 2021

