A dump truck is believed to have struck a power pole causing the lines to knock down and start a small brush fire near KVR Middle School and Penticton Secondary School (Mark Brett - Western News)

Dump truck lifts power lines causing fire near South Okanagan school

Emergency responders dealt with two incidents at the same time near KVR Middle School

A dump truck that lifted its box into power pole lines near the KVR Middle School is believed to have started a fire on Monday just before noon.

Smoke and flames could be seen from coming from nearby brush on the inside of the Penticton Secondary School fencing near the running track.

The truck, which was sitting near the parking lot across the street at KVR Middle School, had its lift up and pushed into the power lines. A hydro line, that was eventually cut by emergency crews, was resting across the top of it.

City crews were on site and the driver remained inside the vehicle for precaution. It is believed the power is out in some areas due to the incident. Emergency responders have Jermyn Avenue closed.

The Penticton fire department quickly knocked down the brush fire and the fire at the base of the power pole was smouldering as the Penticton Western News reporter arrived.

More on this to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Lane closed after fatal collision on Highway 97 east of Falkland
Next story
The owners of Winfield Bakery in Lake Country are as sweet as their donuts

Just Posted

Truck fire knocked down on Highway 97

Fire crews are still on scene

More showings of controversial movie Unplanned scheduled in West Kelowna

One of the additional shows sold out in three minutes at the Landmark Xtreme

Private viewing for Elijah-lain Beauregard to be held in Penticton

Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life next to the Okanagan Lake,

Single vehicle roll over in West Kelowna sends one to hospital

One person sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Rockets’ Thomson signs entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

The defenceman was taken 19th overall by Ottawa in June’s NHL Entry Draft

UPDATE: special council meeting set for Wednesday, Basran in talks with province

Opponents of McCurdy house says she won’t ‘relinquish possession’ of more than 14,000 names

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

PHOTOS: Okanagan MetalFest event rocks

Big crowds gather for popular two-day annual heavy metal music festival in tiny Armstrong

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Super League Triathlon in the Okanagan cancelled

It was confirmed Monday next month’s planned Super League Triathlon has been cancelled

Most Read