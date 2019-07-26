Trial starts for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Kevin Costin’s trial was delayed four days

A West Kelowna man charged with the 2015 killing of his wife appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Friday.

Kevin Costin, who is in his late 50’s, was set to have his trial begin on Monday, but because of complications with the Okanagan Correction Services providing him the means to review his disclosure forms, it was delayed.

READ MORE: Trial delayed for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Costin was charged with second-degree murder, arson, and indignity to human remains on May 26, 2017, in relation to the death of his wife 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan.

Crown and defence are now working with the judge to decide how Costin’s trial will proceed.

READ MORE: West Kelowna man to stand trial for murder, arson

There are multiple publication bans on the case preventing further information to be released.

Costin will be back in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says
Next story
Chambers to meet with provincial government

Just Posted

Family of murdered Kelowna teen fought for funeral funding

Ministry wouldn’t pay for stab victim’s funeral until family went public, father says

Trial starts for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Kevin Costin’s trial was delayed four days

Kelowna car thief sentenced

Stanley Nickason will be released from jail in 33 days

Speed Control to serve up high-energy rock at Kelowna pizzeria

Yukon-based rock band makes local stop on summer tour

Partial closures for West Kelowna’s Glen Canyon park

Portions of park to be closed for weeks for fish ladder repairs

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

VIDEO: Black Press Media presents its Miss BC 2019 documentary

The 17th annual pageant was held June 29-July 1 in Fort Langley

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

Okanagan team tops Ride Don’t Hide fundraising for third straight year

Liam’s Lunar Dragons has raised close to $90,000 for Canadian Mental Health in last three years

Mother pleads for recovery not safe injection sites in Okanagan

LETTER: “Addiction has to be treated first. Not a safe injection site”

Water quality warnings remain in effect for three Shuswap beaches

E. coli levels test high at Sandy Point, Pierre’s Point and Glen Echo campgrounds

Increases recommended for Penticton utility rates

Review suggests water and sewer rates to rise for next three years

Chambers to meet with provincial government

Chambers of commerce and boards of trades from the Thompson-Okanagan region met… Continue reading

Most Read